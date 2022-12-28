These Were the Most In-Demand Concerts & Events in Every State in 2022

The absolute chaos of getting tickets to see Bad Bunny at Yankee Stadium earlier this year is something that I will never forget. There was nothing I wouldn't do to make it to that concert –– it felt like a can't-miss event. And it turns out, I wasn't the only one who felt that way this year. According to ticketing marketplace TickPick, Bad Bunny was the most popular ticketed event just across the river in New Jersey.

TickPick created the map below, which shows what was the most in-demand event or concert in every state during 2022. In New York it was Harry Styles, which isn't too much of a surprise when you consider the residency the former One Directioner held at Madison Square Garden. Bad Bunny was also the top event in Maryland, North Carolina and Oregon, while Florida's top event was the Formula 1 race in Miami and Adele's much-anticipated Vegas residency reigned supreme in Nevada.

Check out the entire map below, and see if your neighbors share your interests, or if you live in a place that has a popular event you would have never guessed.