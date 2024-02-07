The Countries Americans Want to Move to in 2024

With more and more countries starting to offer digital nomad visas (hello there, Japan!), it is only expected that more and more Americans would want to experience life elsewhere and outside of the US—at least for a little while.

Some countries, apparently, are much more popular with expats and nomads than others. A new study by Greenback Expat Tax Services, a company that offers tax consultancy services for Americans abroad, used the software tool AHREFs to analyze every country's Google search volume by US users paired with the prefix "moving to." Ultimately, it came up with a list of the top countries Americans want to move to based on average monthly Google searches.

The absolute winner is much closer than you might think. With over 2,700 Google searches every month, Canada tops the list of desirable countries. Some US citizens, though, are looking to travel much farther, since New Zealand is the second-most popular moving destination thanks to its great work-life balance and high quality of life. Coming in third was Costa Rica, which flaunts more than 1,700 monthly Google searches as well as a high level of safety and a much cheaper lifestyle compared to the US.

Before you make the big move, though, it's important to read up on the country you intend to travel to. "First, explore how you'll live and work in your chosen country," Michael Wallace, CEO of Greenback Expat Tax Services, said in a statement. "Do you need a visa? If so, are there specific requirements for you to work there? Are you able to work there remotely with a U.S. company? All these questions will make sure you don't get stung by American and local government laws."

Luckily for you, a good number of countries that made the top 15 (including Canada and Spain, among others) actually offer digital nomad visas. Check out the top countries Americans want to move to below:

1. Canada

2. New Zealand

3. Costa Rica

4. Portugal

5. Ireland

6. Puerto Rico

7. Spain

8. Australia

9. Switzerland

10. Japan

11. Mexico

12. Italy

13. Iceland

14. Germany

15. Thailand