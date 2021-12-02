These Are the Most Popular Dog Names of 2021

The pandemic was prime time for puppy picking. In fact, shelters across the US were running out of dogs entirely thanks to skyrocketing new work-from-home policies. And while the decision to get a furry pal might've been an easy one, choosing the name? Not so much. Which is why Rover has done us all a solid and released the year's most popular dog names.

As part of its annual ranking, the dog walking platform has compiled a list of the top dog names after poring over its own lineup of users.

"To better understand the stories these names have to tell us about the people, places, and stories that defined the past year, we dug into our database of over a million pet parents on Rover to reveal the most popular dog names of 2021," the company said in a blog post. "We uncovered everything from ever-popular dog names to newly trending ones and some completely unique names we never saw coming."

Here are the top female dog names for 2021:

Bella Luna Lucy Daisy Zoe Lily Lola Bailey Stella Molly



Here are the top male dog names for 2021:

Max Charlie Cooper Buddy Milo Bear Rocky Duke Tucker Jack

If you're looking to get a little creative (it can get confusing when there are four Bichon Lucy's at the dog park), Rover dug up a few out-of-the-box favorites as well, most of which were, not surprisingly, pandemic-themed, such as Fauci, Covid, Zoom, and Pfizer. Rover also saw a rise in Olympic-themed names, like Katie, Tom, Naomi, Suni, and Simone.