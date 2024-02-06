The Top Dream Job Among Americans Right Now Is Flight Attendant

Forget about becoming an influencer or a model (which are considered some very popular dream jobs in the rest of the world). What US jobseekers really want to become is flight attendants. Consider this Kaley Cuoco's impact.

According to a new study by recruitment platform Jobseeker, the most popular dream job in North America is, in fact, the flight attendant. The career choice isn't popular only in the US—considering other countries, it tops the list in 23 other places, including Canada, Mexico, and of course, the US among others.

Apparently, all people want to do is travel for work. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the market for flight attendants is on the rise, with employment for the job expected to grow 11% from 2022 to 2032. If that doesn't seem like a lot, it actually is—according to the BLS, that's a much faster rate than average for all occupations. Data also shows that more and more openings will be available for those looking to snag this travel-friendly occupation, with about 16,600 openings for flight attendants projected each year on average over the decade.

The study's authors determined top dream jobs by first narrowing their list to the top 35 dream jobs identified in the careers market, then determined the most popular dream jobs by search volume using a search analysis tool.

And if it isn't a flight attendant, people around the world really want to become pilots. The job is the most desirable one in 55 other countries, including the UK, Singapore, Japan, and Australia.