The Greek Islands Taking Over Your Instagram Feed Right Now

Earlier this summer, photos circulated of absolutely overcrowded verandas in Santorini, as tourists scrambled to capture the stunning vistas the island offered. Those pictures dispelled the illusion of just how idyllic vacationing on a Greek island during the height of tourist season would be. None of my Mamma Mia fantasies involve getting elbowed by people hoping to steal just a glimpse of the setting sun.

A recent study from the travel experts over at Kinglikeconcierge.com confirms that Santorini’s popularity wasn’t just a passing moment. The company analyzed Instagram hashtag data to determine which of more than 50 Greek Islands were the most Instagrammable. The popular island came in first place with more than 7,828,338 Instagram posts containing Santorini-related hashtags. Nearly two million more than the second most Instagrammed island, Crete. Check out the top 10 islands below:

1. Santorini

2. Crete

3. Mykonos

4. Kos

5. Rhodes

6. Corfu

7. Zakynthos

8. Zante

9. Paros

10. Hydra

"Social media has a profound influence on people, and now has become a vital factor when researching holiday destinations," Thanasis Mougios, founder and CEO of Kinglike Concierge, said in a statement shared with Thrillist. "It is fascinating what these insights have revealed, that so many people visit Greece and absorb the culture of the islands and the people, hopefully influencing others to visit the vast number of Greek islands."

If you're looking for a less touristy experience, this list can also be used to reimagine where you'll head. Paros is known for having some of the most beautiful beaches in Greece but you will encounter fewer crowds as it doesn't have the same notoriety of Santorini.

Greece was one of the top trending destinations on TikTok this summer as well, so no matter where you go in the country, you'll likely meet a few people who were inspired to visit the Mediterranean islands because of social media.