These Are The Best & Worst Candies According to Trick-or-Treaters

When we were younger and exchanging Halloween candy, there was an established ranking system. Three Laffy Taffy candies equaled one Hershey's bar, and a full-sized candy bar was considered as good as gold. It's a relief to know that not much has changed, and kids are still assigning value to Halloween candy.

The Harris Poll asked children between 8 and 17 about which they would be least and most likely to trade. Reese's was determined to be the candy kids were least willing to trade. Kit Kats, Twix, and Hershey's bar ranked closely behind Reese's. Among the least popular were Candy Corn, Dots, and Almond Joys. I agree with the youths wholeheartedly.

Even though Sour Patch Kids weren't in the top tier, those who wanted the tangy candy were willing to trade just about anything to get their hands on it. On average, kids were willing to trade 7.7 Hershey's Bars for one pack of Sour Patch Kids, 8.5 Candy Corns for one pack Sour Patch Kids, and 7.2 Butterfingers for one pack of Sour Patch Kids.

Overall, 19% of kids voted that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are their favorite, 14% voted that Sour Patch Kid's are their favorite candy, and 10% voted that Snickers were the best candy. All other candies came in behind those top three options.

This data isn't just an interesting insight into what children are like these days. It's also a roadmap to becoming the coolest Trick-or-Treat spot in the neighborhood. Stock up on Reese's and Sour Patch Kids to hand out, and avoid the Candy Corn.