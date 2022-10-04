This Is the Most Popular Type of Halloween Candy in Every State

Did you ever trick or treat outside of your own neighborhood, to go to the houses that give out the ultra big candy bars? I definitely did. And for me, the most coveted candy were the full-sized Reese's Cups and Twizzlers. Depending on where you grew up, the most popular candy definitely varied. Now, to help you prepare for this season's trick-or-treaters, here are the most popular kinds of candy in every state. CandyStore.com put together an interactive map of all 50 states' favorite candies for Halloween. You can check out the map below by scrolling over the states for the big reveal.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

How exactly was this data determined? "We looked at 15 years of sales data (2007-2021), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. We sell nationwide (and to Canada) so we broke down our sales by state," CandyStore.com shared in its report. "We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors—all of whom contributed and helped us reach our conclusions." So this is as scientific and precise about America's candy habits as it gets. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend an estimated $3.1 billion on Halloween candy this year. Overall, the most popular candy in the US is Reese's Cups. So, my taste as a neighborhood hopping pre-teen was pretty well aligned with the rest of the country.

Some states did strike out against the norm, like Minnesota's most popular candy being Hot Tamales followed by Candy Corn. Folks in Tennessee seem to love Tootsie Pops and Salt Water Taffy the most. Like your pumpkin pail filled at the end of Halloween night, it really is a mixed bag when it comes to the most popular candy in each state.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.