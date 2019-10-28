This Map Reveals Every State's Favorite Halloween Candy

As a kid, your parents probably taught you not to judge others on superficial traits. It was some version of "don't judge a book by its cover." However, they may have failed to explain the asterisk in that situation. You are absolutely allowed to judge your neighbors based on the type of candy they give out for Halloween. King-sized candy bars? You know those people throw killer parties. Necco Wafers? Maybe they have a sense of humor. Dental floss? We don't talk about those people.
Whatever gets dished out, Americans love Halloween candy. Data shared by the National Retail Federation last year revealed the US spends more than $9 billion on Halloween, with the majority spent on candy. Pulling together 12 years of candy sales data, CandyStore.com has put together a map of each state's favorite Haloween candy based on actual sales. This is important information if you don't want to become your neighborhood's dental floss people.
Despite adding just one year of data, there are changes from last year's map. Among states where the allegiance has shifted, you see Arizona with a newfound love of Hot Tamales, Wyoming has declared its affection of saltwater taffy, Minnesota is now a Skittles state, and, somehow, North Dakota now has candy corn as its most purchased Halloween candy. Four of the states that have a new favorite bumped the love-it-or-leave-it candy corn from the top position. It only reigns supreme in five states now Those aren't the only changes, though. Check out the full list below, and don't forget to set aside some candy for yourself. Handing out treats to kids is hungry work.
