The Most Popular Halloween Costumes This Year Are Incredibly Predictable

While aspiring Salt Baes and Snapchat Hot Dogs should be plenty visible among the ghouls this Halloween, it never hurts to stare deeply into the internet's crystal ball and ask Google what your costume should be. Google's annual Frightgeist Report, which parses through search data to find the 500 most
cliché popular costumes in America, should help you stave off a wardrobe malfunction when ostensible grown-ups pretend they're memes this weekend.
If you're looking to be a conformist, Google's findings indicate one thing: You should probably shop for a Wonder Woman costume. The DC Comics superhero and protagonist of one of the year's mega-blockbusters nabs the top spot. But because we're a predictable species that's pretty averse to change, you'll find a familiar antihero, Harley Quinn, in second place. The Suicide Squad villain only moved one-spot from last year's survey, which indicates that people's taste for mediocre action films is as influential as it was in 2016.
Here's the top 50 Halloween costumes this year, in descending order:
- Wonder Woman
- Harley Quinn
- Clown
- Unicorn
- Rabbit
- Witch
- Mouse
- Pirate
- Zombie
- Dinosaur
- Princess
- Moana
- Ninja
- Superhero
- Mermaid
- IT
- Batman
- Monster
- Vampire
- Doll
- Belle
- Skeleton
- Joker
- Pumpkin
- Chuckey
- Cheerleader
- Angel
- Spiderman
- Minnie Mouse
- Star Wars
- Bear
- 1980s
- Ghost
- Fairy
- Devil
- Lion
- Mario
- Little Red Riding Hood
- Dragon
- Chicken
- Catwoman
- Mickey Mouse
- Power Rangers
- Police Officer
- Gray Wolf
- Daenerys Targaryen
- PAW Patrol
- 1990s
- Deer
- LEGO
If you're looking to survey more local Halloween territory, Google's provided you with ample data on how Halloween costume searches are stacking up in your neighborhood. But an even better way to take the local temperature might just be heading outside on October 31. Strange, right?
It's true that the majority of searches were probably performed by parents looking to dress their kids up as adorable pumpkins and unicorns. But that doesn't mean Halloween isn't also for adults looking to escape the mundanities of the real world by wearing silly clothes and hanging out in spooky bars. If you're looking to get the most out of your Halloween, it'd behoove you don your finest clown get-up and head to one of the scariest places in America. Or you could stay home watching Suicide Squad for the hundredth time. The choice is yours.
