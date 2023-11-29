The Most Popular Holiday Travel Destinations, by State

Most people have a very specific image of where they want to spend the winter holidays. The most common vision is obviously wherever they picture as home, whether that is where their family is or it is where they've built a life for themselves. But others of us dream of a holiday getaway, to a place that's not entirely familiar to us.

And it turns out, while everyone's corner of home looks a bit different, where we want to get away for the holidays doesn't vary quite as much as you'd think. Researchers at Cloudwards just used data from social media and Google to determine which destinations were most popular for winter vacations in each state, including both domestic and international holiday trips.

Check out the map for the most popular domestic holiday destinations by US state below.