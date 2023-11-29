The Most Popular Holiday Travel Destinations, by State
The top domestic destination named in a festive new study was in... Missouri.
Most people have a very specific image of where they want to spend the winter holidays. The most common vision is obviously wherever they picture as home, whether that is where their family is or it is where they've built a life for themselves. But others of us dream of a holiday getaway, to a place that's not entirely familiar to us.
And it turns out, while everyone's corner of home looks a bit different, where we want to get away for the holidays doesn't vary quite as much as you'd think. Researchers at Cloudwards just used data from social media and Google to determine which destinations were most popular for winter vacations in each state, including both domestic and international holiday trips.
Check out the map for the most popular domestic holiday destinations by US state below.
You'll notice that some destinations are the top picks across multiple states. Here are the most popular destinations the from the list:
- Branson, Missouri
- Chicago
- Leavenworth, Washington
- Helen, Georgia
- Boston
- New York City
- Las Vegas
- Philadelphia
- Gatlinburg, Tennessee
For those wondering, Branson is known to turn into a total winter wonderland during November and December, which is likely why it is at the top of so many holiday travel wish lists. And for those of you using the holidays to get some international travel under your belt, here are the most popular international holiday destinations for each state.
Internationally, Vienna takes the clear sweep, with half of all states choosing it as the most popular destination. That's not too surprising, considering the picturesque Christmas markets the Austrian city is famed for. Following Vienna, Quebec City and Paris come in at the second and third most popular destinations.
Curious about the rest of the world? See below for the most popular holiday destinations in countries all over the world. There are some notable exclusions on this map, including many countries in Africa, Asia, and in the Middle East.
