New Report Reveals Every State's Favorite Spooky TV Show

There's just something in the air this time of year that brings out the spooky feels. Maybe it's all the sugar from PSLs and fistfuls of candy corn. Or maybe it's all of the creepy shows and movies on TV. According to a new study conducted by CenturyLinkQuote, there are a few suspenseful and scary shows that have Americans locked in like no other.

The study takes a look at which scary TV series people can’t stop searching for. The CenturyLinkQuote team combed through search data tied to each state to see which shows were the most searched. Their findings show that Lucifer is the most Googled spooky series nationwide. Coming up right behind the show is You and The Handmaid’s Tale.

If Lucifer's prominence on the map surprises you, you wouldn’t be alone. According to the CenturyLinkQuote team, the popularity of the show is interesting given that it has the lowest metacritic score on the list. However, despite low critic scores, the search data suggests that the show’s sixth and final season was very popular in western states like Alaska, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Another key takeaway from the study is that psychological thriller You, which was most popular in 10 states, has been highly searched just days ahead of its third season’s October 15 premier. While shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Supernatural, and American Horror Story held their own on the list for obvious reasons, the new popular Netflix original series Squid Game, which premiered on September 17, made some waves too. The show is currently on its way to becoming the most popular series in the streaming platform’s history, but it was only the most popular search in two states.

