These Are the Most Popular Hot Sauces in Every State

I've said it before, I'll say it again: Food is merely a vehicle for hot sauce, whether you're dousing your nachos in Cholula or smothering avocado toast in Tabasco. And while I'm not one to discriminate on brand alone, apparently the rest of the country does.

In honor of National Hot Sauce Day (January 22, mark your calendar!), Instacart rounded up the most popular brand in each state—and there's an overwhelming winner. Huy Fong Sriracha dominated much of the country, most notably out West, with Frank's RedHot landing in second place. The latter reigned supreme across 14 states, including New York, Kentucky, and Missouri.

Burman's conquered the state of Iowa and Iowa alone, while Bueno and Village Hot Sauce were most popular in their respective home states of New Mexico and North Dakota. Original Louisiana is number one in Mississippi, but, surprisingly, not in Louisiana. Texas Pete is a crowd-favorite across North and South Carolina, but yep, not in Texas.