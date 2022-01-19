These Are the Most Popular Hot Sauces in Every State
Are you more of a Sriracha stan or a Tapatio ride-or-die?
I've said it before, I'll say it again: Food is merely a vehicle for hot sauce, whether you're dousing your nachos in Cholula or smothering avocado toast in Tabasco. And while I'm not one to discriminate on brand alone, apparently the rest of the country does.
In honor of National Hot Sauce Day (January 22, mark your calendar!), Instacart rounded up the most popular brand in each state—and there's an overwhelming winner. Huy Fong Sriracha dominated much of the country, most notably out West, with Frank's RedHot landing in second place. The latter reigned supreme across 14 states, including New York, Kentucky, and Missouri.
Burman's conquered the state of Iowa and Iowa alone, while Bueno and Village Hot Sauce were most popular in their respective home states of New Mexico and North Dakota. Original Louisiana is number one in Mississippi, but, surprisingly, not in Louisiana. Texas Pete is a crowd-favorite across North and South Carolina, but yep, not in Texas.
As for who's actually loading up their shopping carts with the most hot sauce, North Dakota, New Mexico, Colorado, California, and North Carolina topped the list, while Hawaii, Iowa, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island bought the least amount.
Instacart also points to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll, which it says analyzed 2,000 US adults and found that 74% of Americans eat hot sauce. Nearly half that number (45%) said they use hot sauce at least once a week, and among hot sauce users, 67% said they are devoted to a single brand.
While Sriracha and Frank's RedHot claimed the first two slots in Instacart's ranking, Cholula was hot on their heels. Burman's, Tapatio, Tabasco, Texas Pete, Heinz, Louisiana, and Valentina were among the most popular as well.