The World's Most Popular Landmarks Ranked in New Study

Perhaps you are hoping to run a top-tier travel account, seek influencing fame, or are using Instagram as a way to not-so-subtly remind your friends and family that you are, in fact, living life fully. Whatever your reason, you likely have a list of places on this planet that you hope to visit—and be photographed in. The life insurance team at Comparethemarket made an assessment of Instagram hashtags and Google searches for popular landmarks to reveal which locations are at the top of bucket lists.

The most popular Instagram landmarks are scattered all over the world, including four in the US. Coming in at the top spot is Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The landmark has 2,240,000 Google searches each month and there are 6,179,975 images tagged with #BurjKhalifa on Instagram. Here are the top 10 most popular landmarks according to Comparethemarket’s research.

1. Burj Khalifa, United Arab Emirates

2. Eiffel Tower, France

3. Times Square, United States

4. Niagara Falls, United States

5. Taj Mahal, India

6. Grand Canyon, United States

7. Machu Picchu, Peru

8. Notre Dame, France

9. The White House, United States

10. Sagrada Familia, Spain

While Burj Khalifa came in first place overall, there are actually more photos tagged on Instagram with the second-place landmark, the Eiffel Tower. A total of 7,192,685 people have used #EiffelTower.