Who Needs a Lake House When You Can Book a Lighthouse Instead?

I would be lying if I told you that every time I watch the first Harry Potter movie, one of my first thoughts isn't "damn, I'd love to spend the night inside of a lighthouse"—minus the storm, of course. While the movie doesn't technically feature a lighthouse, the small shack on a rock, always gave me vibes similar to those of a lighthouse thanks to the secludedness, the nearby ocean, and its all-around odd-looking structure.

Luckily, in the real world you can stay overnight in lighthouses without worrying that Hagrid will break in in the middle of the night to wish you a happy birthday. Not only that, Airbnb has an entire category dedicated to lighthouses located all around the world, which will make your search much simpler when you eventually decide to go reside in one for a bit.

The next important question is all about the location. Where should you be looking for the best lighthouses available? Once again, Airbnb is coming to the rescue. By analyzing user data, Airbnb managed to put together a ranking of the most-wishlisted lighthouses in the world, shining a light on those accommodations that everybody is eyeing with particular interest. Needless to say, the top 10 is unmatched, and I can already see myself in any of those lighthouses being lulled to sleep by the nearby sound of crushing waves.