The 'It Girl' National Parks for 2024, According to Google Maps

It feels like just yesterday that we were saying goodbye to the holiday season, yet somehow it's already April. You know what that means—real spring is here, and with that comes a long list of outdoor activities that fellow travelers are looking forward to enjoying.

For one, national parks are about to glow up with the warmer season, and this April, you're just in luck. National Park Week, the designated week in the parks' honor, is right around the corner, and every day from April 20 through April 28 will be themed to celebrate the many great aspects and features of national parks.

You better start planning your next national park outing, and in that aspect, the National Park Service (NPS) has got your back. To really get your celebrations going, the NPS is waiving entrance fees on April 20 for all national parks across the country.

Now that you hopefully have a date in mind thanks to the NPS, let us help you pick an ideal location for your next national park visit, courtesy of Google Maps. To help travelers choose a destination, the Google Maps team recently looked at data for the most popular national parks across the country, and came up with the ultimate ranking based on the highest number of direction requests and interactions on Google Maps in the last year.

Here's the most popular national parks in the US according to Google Maps data:

1. Yosemite National Park

2. Yellowstone National Park

3. Zion National Park

4. Grand Canyon National Park

5. Sequoia National Park

6. Joshua Tree National Park

7. Glacier National Park

8. Acadia National Park

9. Bryce Canyon National Park

10. Redwood National and State Parks

11. Rocky Mountain National Park

12. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

13. Death Valley National Park

14. Shenandoah National Park

15. Big Bend National Park

16. White Sands National Park

17. Grand Teton National Park

18. Saguaro National Park

19. Olympic National Park

20. Dry Tortugas National Park

Comparing this ranking to the NPS's own list of its most-visited national parks in 2023, it's interesting to note that Great Smoky Mountains National Park was the most-visited national park last year but only placed thirteenth in the Google analysis. And while Yosemite was the most-Googled national park, it was only the sixth most-visited national park.

Google wasn't just looking at quantity in this analysis. Its newly released data also identified the top-rated national parks (based on those with ratings of 4.8 or higher and more than 1,000 Google Maps reviews) as well as the best hidden gem national parks (those with ratings of 4.5 or higher and fewer than 1,000 Google Maps reviews). Using these metrics, Bryce Canyon National Park earned the honor of the top-rated national park, while Redwood National Park was named the top hidden gem national park.

All you have to do now is plan your next trip to one of the parks above. You don't even have to worry too much about cellular service or data coverage—thanks to Google Maps' new features, maps are also available online, and you can more easily navigate national parks thanks to tools for both expert and first-time hikers.