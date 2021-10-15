This Map Shows the Most Popular Pasta Dish in Every State

When it comes to comfort food, pasta reigns supreme. Although you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't like pasta, everyone has their own opinion on what pasta dish is best. Some of this is personal, and some of this is regional. National Pasta Day is fast approaching, meaning a full 24 hours to celebrate all pasta dishes and argue about which is the tastiest.

Ahead of the big day, October 17, the team at Shane Co. took a look at what folks in each state were Googling in terms of pasta. They used the information to put together a map showing the most popular pasta dishes in each state. The list includes a variety of pasta options, from spaghetti to macaroni and cheese.

The data doesn't appear to show any obvious connection between a specific state and any one pasta dish. Shane Co. did find that states like coast states such as Florida and California were big on lobster mac and cheese, while colder states like Alaska and Wisconsin craved something heartier like lasagna. That's about where the correlations ended, though.

