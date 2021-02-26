News

Airbnb Just Revealed Its Most Wish-Listed Pet-Friendly Locations

Because you don't want to leave your best friend at home when you're traveling.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 2/26/2021 at 7:22 PM

airbnb pet friendly
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Vacations and travel may be on the horizon again in the not-too-distant future. Would-be travelers have been thinking about their next trip for a long time now, setting flight alerts and wish-listing dream stays on services like Airbnb

The home-stay service previously said that a study it commissioned showed that more than a third of Americans have been daydreaming about travel daily. It makes a lot of sense at a time when going to the grocery store feels like a vacation. Additionally, searches on Airbnb with the "allows pets" filter are up 65% since January 2021 compared to that same period in 2020. So, the service has pulled together data to reveal the most popular locations that will allow you to bring a pet.

To fuel your wanderlust, here are Airbnb's ten most wish-listed pet-friendly listings from around the world. 

I Sette Coni in Ostuni, Italy

airbnb wishlist
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Underground Hygge in Orondo, Washington

best airbnb pet-friendly stays
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Splendida Casa sull'Albero in Florence, Italy

best airbnb stays
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

La Salentina in Tricase, Italy

best airbnb homes
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Unique Architecture Cave House in Oia, Greece

best airbnb pet-friendly homes
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

The Cozy Palace in Marrakesh, Morocco

best airbnb pet stays
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Waterfront with Extraordinary View in Kotor, Montenegro

airbnb wishlist pet-friendly
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Trullo del 1800 in Cisternino, Italy (picture at the top of the page)

Gold Coast Hinterland Villa in Mount Nathan, Australia

airbnb best stays
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Douro Villa in Penafiel, Portugal

best pet friendly vacations
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

