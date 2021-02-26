Airbnb Just Revealed Its Most Wish-Listed Pet-Friendly Locations
Because you don't want to leave your best friend at home when you're traveling.
Vacations and travel may be on the horizon again in the not-too-distant future. Would-be travelers have been thinking about their next trip for a long time now, setting flight alerts and wish-listing dream stays on services like Airbnb.
The home-stay service previously said that a study it commissioned showed that more than a third of Americans have been daydreaming about travel daily. It makes a lot of sense at a time when going to the grocery store feels like a vacation. Additionally, searches on Airbnb with the "allows pets" filter are up 65% since January 2021 compared to that same period in 2020. So, the service has pulled together data to reveal the most popular locations that will allow you to bring a pet.
To fuel your wanderlust, here are Airbnb's ten most wish-listed pet-friendly listings from around the world.
I Sette Coni in Ostuni, Italy
Underground Hygge in Orondo, Washington
Splendida Casa sull'Albero in Florence, Italy
La Salentina in Tricase, Italy
Unique Architecture Cave House in Oia, Greece
The Cozy Palace in Marrakesh, Morocco
Waterfront with Extraordinary View in Kotor, Montenegro
Trullo del 1800 in Cisternino, Italy (picture at the top of the page)
Gold Coast Hinterland Villa in Mount Nathan, Australia
Douro Villa in Penafiel, Portugal
