These Are the Top Pet Names of 2022 and the Decade

Rover has released its tenth annual report on the Top Pet Names, letting us know which were the most popular in 2022. Rover determines the most popular names from user-submitted pet names by Rover users in the last 10 years.

"Looking back at the last 10 years of pet names data, we can see that the humanization of pets has become an increasingly influential macro trend for pet naming conventions," said Kate Jaffe, a trend expert at Rover, in a statement to Thrillist. "Rover's database of millions of user-submitted pet names reveals how names we lovingly choose for our pets reflect our passions and lifestyles, and often serve as a time capsule for the moment we welcomed them into our families."

According to Rover, the COVID-19 pandemic has made names like Covi, Rona, and Fauci more popular in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the popularity of the name Pfizer has increased by 185% for dogs. Regarding food-inspired names, Hotpot grew in popularity by 1,085% in 2022, and Sashimi grew by 785%. Calzone also became more popular this year, with 435% more pets having the name.

Regarding pet names inspired by pop culture, the name Targaryen became 185% more popular in 2022 courtesy of Game of Thrones, while Fezco, which comes from Euphoria, grew by 3,714% for dogs and 182% for cats. From Encanto, the name Mirabel shot up in popularity by 1,485%. Fashion brands like Bottega, Burberry, and Hermes also became popular in 2022.

But what was the most popular dog name overall? For the first time in 10 years, Bella took second place to the name Luna, which was the top name for both female cats and dogs. For male dogs, the name Max took the top spot for the 10th year in a row, while Oliver was the most popular name for male cats. Below are the top ten names for male cats and dogs and female cats and dogs in 2022.

Most Popular Female Dog Names (by volume)

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Daisy

4. Lucy

5. Lily

6. Zoe

7. Lola

8. Sadie

9. Bailey

10. Stella

Most Popular Male Dog Names (by volume)

1. Max

2. Charlie

3. Cooper

4. Milo

5. Buddy

6. Rocky

7. Bear

8. Teddy

9. Duke

10. Leo

Most Popular Female Cat Names (by volume)

1. Luna

2. Lily

3. Bella

4. Lucy

5. Nala

6. Callie

7. Kitty

8. Cleo

9. Willow

10. Chloe

Most Popular Male Cat Names (by volume)

1. Oliver

2. Milo

3. Leo

4. Charlie

5. Max

6. Loki

7. Simba

8. Jack

9. Ollie

10. Jasper



Is your pet's name one of the most popular? Or is it something a bit more unique?