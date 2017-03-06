The Most-Searched Sex Position in Every State Reveals a Lot

"Doggy-style" is a universal constant. This position is beloved by the nation as a whole as the most-searched position nationwide, according to the study. It is also the most-searched position in 18 states total. This probably has something to do with how -- ahem -- animalistic it feels and, to quote Thrillist colleague Megan Drillinger, how "it directly hits the G-spot and adds a tasteful level of raunch."

Washington, DC's home to some filthy animals. The nation's capital had a whopping four times the average searches for sex positions as the average state. This seems to bemuse the AskMen researchers ("I have no clue what's going on in DC"), but honestly should make perfect sense to literally anyone who's heard of the show House of Cards -- or Game of Thrones for that matter. Say it with me: Politicians. Screw. A. Lot.