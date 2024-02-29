The Most In-Demand Travel Destinations Along the Solar Eclipse Path of Totality

If you’ve been following Thrillist’s eclipse-centric coverage—or if you’re a space fan yourself—you’ll know one thing or two about the celestial event by now. One of them surely is that, in order to really experience totality, you have to place yourself along the so-called path of totality during the eclipse. If you’re outside of such a path, you’ll only be able to see a partial solar eclipse, due to the trajectory of the moon’s shadow in relation to the Earth.

If you’re still looking to find a place to stay ahead of the eclipse, searching for an Airbnb along the path of totality is going to be a solid bet. According to a recent study by Airbnb itself, Airbnb properties along the path outnumber hotels by more than 15 to one across North America. On top of that, there is a reason why travelers are choosing Airbnbs over hotel rooms, and it has to do with the amenities available—it’s much better to see the eclipse from a private backyard, am I right?

It only follows that all those cities sitting on the path are in high demand ahead of the total solar eclipse, as space enthusiasts have been planning for months to place themselves there on April 8. Some places, though, seem to be much more popular than others—and Airbnb’s research found out exactly which ones by looking at where travelers are booking their accommodation for those dates.

To help meet the wild demand (there has been a 1,000% surge in searches for US listings in cities along the path of totality, according to Airbnb data), Airbnb reports that more than 1,000 new hosts plan to welcome guests for the eclipse this spring.

More specifically, some North American cities are reporting way more bookings than others. Austin and Mazatlan, Mexico won the race, as they are responsible for the most bookings along the path of totality over the solar eclipse weekend. Indianapolis, Dallas, and Canada’s Montreal rounded out the top five.

Take a look at the top solar eclipse destinations along the path of totality, according to Airbnb data:

1. Austin

2. Mazatlan, Mexico

3. Dallas

4. Indianapolis, Indiana

5. Montreal

6. Cleveland

7. San Antonio

8. Niagara Falls, Canada

9. Buffalo, New York

10. Stowe, Vermont