These Are the Most Popular Taco Bell Menu Items in Each State

My Taco Bell order changes month to month, based on both the ever-changing menu and my cravings. But apparently, the rest of the US is picking favorites. By analyzing Google Trends data from October 2020 to October 2021, apartment group The Waycroft has rounded up the most popular Taco Bell orders based on state.

The Crunchwrap Supreme won favor in 70% more states than the second-place Quesarito. The race was hardly tight either. The former claimed 17 states in total, while the latter had 10. The next closest order, a good old Soft Taco, won over only four states.

These are the top five most popular Taco Bell menu items:

1. Crunchwrap Supreme

2. Quesarito

3. Soft Taco

4. Chicken Quesadilla

5. Bean Burrito

The region played much of a role in the results, as it often does in the food world. While the Quesarito saw an overwhelming response in the Midwest and South, the Crunchwrap Supreme dominated the West and Northeast.