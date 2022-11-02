These Are the Most Popular Casseroles for Thanksgiving in Every U.S. State

The options are endless, but according to a report from Online-casinos.com , each state has a pretty clear preference. Knowing the most popular casserole in your state might help give you a bit of inspiration.

Have you started fretting over the menu you'll serve friends and family this Thanksgiving? There's the turkey, of course , the stuffing, and your standing side serving of homemade biscuits. But what about the casserole? Are you going to offer up the green bean casserole or something with a butternut squash base?

Overall, the most popular casserole is some variation of the green bean casserole, especially in the Midwest and the West Coast. In the Northeast, squash-based casseroles are the most popular. The corn casserole reigns supreme in Texas, Illinois, Indiana, and a handful of other states.

Potato-based dishes are the most popular in the Southeast and up the East Coast. Variations between sweet potato, mashed potato, and cheesy potato casseroles. In just one state, broccoli casserole is the most popular. That outlier is Kentucky, which is not the state I would have guessed! A veggie-based casserole like that seems more the speed of California, in my mind.

Hopefully, this data will help you create your own Thanksgiving menu. As a Southern girl, I'll be checking out the cheesy potato casserole recipes on Pinterest.