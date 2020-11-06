News These Are the Most Popular Thanksgiving Sides in Every State Is your state more of a mashed potatoes or stuffing kind of place?

shutterstock

Thanksgiving is coming and, like most things this year, this holiday probably won’t look like it has in previous years. You may still gather to eat and argue about politics with your family, and we might even have election results by then, but the circle will probably be tighter. Sorry, weird aunts, uncles, and cousins everywhere. You’re on your own. One thing is for sure, though: foods like turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and stuffing will be served. There are some foods you can count on finding on the Thanksgiving table year after year. Turkey, for example, is always the star of the show, but some of us come exclusively for the sides. Stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and other dishes are typically served up somewhere between turkey and pie, but some sides are more popular in different places than others, according to a new report from careers site, Zippia, which reveals the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in every state.

New Yorkers, per the study, look forward to stuffing at the Thanksgiving table. Meanwhile, over in California, mashed potatoes are the ruler of all sides. You would think most people are eating the same things at Thanksgiving, but it turns out our tables and the things we look forward to the most differ depending on the state we live or celebrate in. Mashed potatoes are a favorite in 10 of 50 states across the country. Coming in at a close second is mac & cheese, topping the charts in seven different states. Most states favor carb-heavy sides, but in Maine, side salad reigns supreme. Choices, folks. These are the most popular Thanksgiving sides by state plus the District of Columbia, according to Zippia:

Zippia

Alabama: Dressing

Alaska: Hashbrown casserole

Arizona: Green bean casserole

Arkansas: White gravy

California: Mashed potatoes

Colorado: Mashed potatoes

Connecticut: Mashed potatoes

Delaware: Mac & cheese

Washington, DC: Mac & cheese

Florida: Sweet potato casserole

Georgia: Mac & cheese

Hawaii: Turkey gravy

Idaho: Green bean casserole

Illinois: Mashed potatoes

Indiana : Deviled eggs

Iowa: Corn

Kansas: Cream corn

Kentucky: Broccoli casserole

Louisiana: Cornbread dressing

Maine: Side salad

Maryland: Mac & cheese

Massachusetts: Stuffing

Michigan: Green bean casserole

Minnesota: Mashed potatoes

Mississippi: Baked sweet potatoes

Missouri: Rolls

Montana: Mashed potatoes

Nebraska: Green bean casserole

Nevada: Mashed potatoes

New Hampshire: Cranberry sauce

New Jersey: Stuffing

New Mexico: Green bean casserole

New York: Stuffing

North Carolina: Mac & cheese

North Dakota: Mashed potatoes

Ohio: Green bean casserole

Oklahoma: Rolls

Oregon: Biscuits

Pennsylvania: Stuffing

Rhode Island: Stuffing

South Carolina: Mac & cheese

South Dakota: Crescent rolls

Tennessee: Sweet potato casserole

Texas: Green bean casserole

Utah: Rolls

Vermont: Stuffing

Virginia: Mac & cheese

Washington: Mashed potatoes

West Virginia: Rolls

Wisconsin: Mashed potatoes

Wyoming: Brown gravy Zippia said these findings are the result of analyzing troves of Google Trends data to identify the “Thanksgiving side each state eats a disproportionate amount of.” We realize this is going to be a point of contention among the states, and probably even folks who live in the same one. What better way to bring people together than bickering about the best Thanksgiving sides online?

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.