This Map Shows the Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes in Each State
Which dish reigns supreme?
Thanksgiving is all about the food. Family, too, of course, but it's the food that gets everyone to gather. When it comes to Turkey Day, there are some dishes folks look forward to more than others. The bird is the star of the show, at least in terms of table presence, but it's the sides that most people salivate over.
What dishes appear on your Thanksgiving table is determined by taste but also by where you live. Zippia did a little research to determine the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state, displaying its findings on an easy-to-digest map. The findings, which can be compared to last year's here, showed a surprising front-runner, suggesting most people look forward to mashed potatoes at their Thanksgiving table, but other sides certainly earned honorable mentions.
The rest of the nation was, well, all over the map in terms of favorites. Rolls took the top spot in several states, as did stuffing and sweet potato casserole. Macaroni and cheese ranked surprisingly low, with other states opting for favorites like hashbrown casserole, baked potatoes, charcuterie, and, in two states, salad.
Specifically, this is how it broke down by each state:
Alabama: sweet potato casserole
Alaska: stuffed mushrooms
Arizona: mashed potatoes
Arkansas: white gravy
California: mashed potatoes
Colorado: mashed potatoes
Connecticut: mashed potatoes
Delaware: cauliflower mashed potatoes
Florida: rolls
Georgia: collard greens
Hawaii: mashed potatoes
Idaho: side salad
Illinois: mashed potatoes
Indiana: green beans
Iowa: green beans
Kansas: creamed corn
Kentucky: hashbrown casserole
Louisiana: cornbread Dressing
Maine: stuffing
Maryland: collard greens
Massachusetts: mashed potatoes
Michigan: rolls
Minnesota: charcuterie tray
Mississippi: cornbread
Missouri: charcuterie tray
Montana: turkey gravy
Nebraska: crescent roll
Nevada: mashed potatoes
New Hampshire: stuffing
New Jersey: stuffed mushrooms
New Mexico: side salad
New York: sweet potatoes with marshmallows
North Carolina: biscuit
North Dakota: fruit salad
Ohio: green beans
Oklahoma: baked potato
Oregon:mashed potatoes
Pennsylvania:stuffing
Rhode Island: glazed carrots
South Carolina: collard greens
South Dakota: baked sweet potatoes
Tennessee: hashbrown casserole
Texas: creamed corn
Utah: rolls
Vermont: macaroni and cheese
Virginia: macaroni and cheese
Washington: roasted vegetables
West Virginia: rolls
Wisconsin: baked potato
Wyoming: baked potato
When it comes to Thanksgiving food, you really can't go wrong. But let's be honest, it's Thanksgiving dessert that we really come for.