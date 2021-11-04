This Map Shows the Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes in Each State

Thanksgiving is all about the food. Family, too, of course, but it's the food that gets everyone to gather. When it comes to Turkey Day, there are some dishes folks look forward to more than others. The bird is the star of the show, at least in terms of table presence, but it's the sides that most people salivate over.

What dishes appear on your Thanksgiving table is determined by taste but also by where you live. Zippia did a little research to determine the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state, displaying its findings on an easy-to-digest map. The findings, which can be compared to last year's here, showed a surprising front-runner, suggesting most people look forward to mashed potatoes at their Thanksgiving table, but other sides certainly earned honorable mentions.