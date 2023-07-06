This Is What People Are Watching in Hotel Rooms, According to TikTok

In a viral TikTok viewed nearly 1 million times as of this writing, one person captured the trend of TV shows that feel tailor-made for the setting of a hotel room. "Does anyone else's family have shows they only watch at hotels?"

Hotel televisions are slowly catching up with modern technology, with options to log in to streaming platforms trickling in. But for the most part, your TV show selection in hotels are usually limited to pay-per-view options and basic cable. This alters our "go-to" choice of TV show and has created this sort of third-space in content consumption.

And it's not just a few of us that seek out these shows while lounging around in the starch and ultra-bleached bedsheets at our hotels. Apparently everyone's got a show. Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives was frequently mentioned in the comments and also by Thrillist's very own Joe Erbentraut. "My hotel room shows are Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and The Pioneer Woman," they shared.

Mine are House Hunters International if I'm lucky, and Law and Order SVU if I'm feeling brave. Sometimes, even Detective Benson can make me feel ultra creeped out if I'm traveling alone.

Impractical Jokers, Wipeout, Shark Tank, Pawn Stars, and HGTV were also mentioned frequently. It seems like everyone is really into personable reality television with drama that doesn't get too stressful. These are all like gentle pats for your brain. They are also all shows that seem to always be on, meaning they are reliable entertainment no matter what kind of hotel you are staying at.

What's your go-to hotel room TV show?