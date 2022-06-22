Here Are the Most Popular U.S. Travel Destinations for the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and this year 47.9 million people are expected to do some traveling. If you're as curious as I am, you may wonder where all those people are headed. Luckily, Priceline did some digging to determine the top destinations where Americans will travel this Independence Day and the average price for stays in those cities.

With the price of fuel and flights reaching an all-time high this summer, we're sad to say that according to Priceline, we are currently seeing an 18 percent increase in the average hotel cost compared to last year as well.

Popular destinations and hotel room prices spiking for the Fourth of July may not seem to have much in common, but they do. According to Priceline, Las Vegas, Nevada is the most popular travel destination within the US for the holiday. But out of the top five destinations Priceline provided, can you guess which had the cheapest hotel room? Yes, it's also Vegas. Hotel rooms in the casino-populated city are averaging around $172 a night.

Most Popular Hotel Destinations for the Fourth of July 2022

Las Vegas, NV ($172)

New Orleans, LA ($390)

Orlando, FL ($213)

Chicago, IL ($249)

New York, NY ($263)

Another interesting takeaway is that after years of travel focused on taking trips to less populated areas, people are starting to consider bigger cities again. Kevin Heery, Priceline's chief product officer, told Travel + Leisure, "Travelers are excited to go back to major metros such as Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York to experience the culture, entertainment, and dining that larger cities have to offer."

Although bigger cities are dominating travel trends once again, there are a few smaller towns popular among travelers that have more affordable stays too. According to Priceline, cities like Dallas and Houston take the cake, with average hotel rates as low as $133 and $135.

Most Affordable Hotel Destinations for the Fourth of July 2022