The Vacation Hot Spots Going Viral on TikTok Right Now

We all know how susceptible we are to suggestion—our entire economy is based on that fact. Personally, I wish I could put child locks on my credit cards while I'm scrolling Instagram. This morning I very nearly purchased a sweatshirt that said "Muscle Mommy" in the Barbie movie font. This is especially true when it comes to TikTok; a study by the marketing agency MGH found that 60% of surveyed TikTok users have become interested in visiting a new destination after watching a TikTok about it—the platform is obviously a powerful tool for the travel industry and for consumers.

This means that the most featured destinations on TikTok are likely going to land on more people's "must travel" lists. JeffBet conducted research to determine which cities are the top 10 most hyped on TikTok. To determine this, they determined which city had the most hashtag views on the app. The videos included in this analysis also included the tags #travel, #travelguide, or #travel2023.

Here are the top 10 cities, along with the number of hashtag views they each have on TikTok:

1. Seoul, 1,000,931,500

2. Paris, 481,305,224

3. Barcelona, 101,882,604

4. Amsterdam, 72,201,405

5. Singapore, 62,890,900

6. Bangkok, 34,386,100

7. Rome, 29,500,000

8. Istanbul, 28,580,845

9. New York, 24,338,600

10. Tokyo, 23,666,700

As you can see, Seoul is the most popular city, with over one billion views of the city's hashtag. Seoul, South Korea has a virtually endless list of things to do, whether you're into culture, history, food, K-pop, or cocktail dens.

With Paris being the most popular international travel destination for US residents this summer, it's really no surprise that the city of lights ranked second on the list.

Are you planning any trips to these viral cities?