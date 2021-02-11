News This Map Shows the Most Popular Valentine's Day Candy in Every State Where's the cupid corn love?

Valentine's Day is most notable for its heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and conversation hearts, but any proper sweet tooth knows that seasonal goodies include much more. The holiday is also a perfect time to munch on chocolate roses, cinnamon bears, cupid corn, and Hershey's Kisses. A new interactive map from online sweets shop CandyStore.com shows every state's three most popular Valentine's Day candies. The results were determined by compiling sales data from the company's online store and its industry partners.

A still image of the map that show's each state's top candy preference. | CandyStore.com

The map reveals a few surprises. Alabama marches to the beat of its own drum as the only state that prefers candy necklaces most. Kentucky and Wyoming go for beauty, prioritizing chocolate roses above all else. Three states go gaga over chocolate hearts, and four states love Hershey's Kisses. Claiming eight states on the map, M&M's have skyrocketed in popularity over the past few years, a trend that CandyStore.com attributes to the introduction of Cupid's Messages M&M's in 2017. Of course, the map is primarily filled with heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and candy conversation hearts, the two most popular Valentine's Day treats overall that battle for sales each year.

The neverending war between chocolate boxes and candy hearts continues. | CandyStore.com

When you start analyzing each state's second and third pick, you'll start seeing more interesting results. Cupid Corn is barely hanging on, landing two second-place slots and four third-place slots, but still on the decline from previous years. Cinnamon Bears and Ghirardelli also get shoutouts with a few mentions each. MORE: Conversation Hearts Will Feature Song Lyrics This Valentine's Day

