This Is the Best Airline to Travel with Right Now

We haven't even finished the month of January, but 2022 has already been a year marked by flight cancellations and delays. It wasn't much different in 2021. Certain carriers, like Southwest, American, JetBlue, and United Airlines, experienced frequent cancellations last year, with some travel weekends having hundreds of flights canceled.

According to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm, Delta was the best airline of 2021. The firm awarded Delta the Platinum Award for operational excellence. It is a new award that celebrates "outstanding performance considering the complexity of the airline's operation, volume of flights, diversity of its network and other key operational factors," according to a press release.

Delta had the highest percentage of flights arriving at their destination on time among North American airlines, at 87%. Alaska Airlines followed behind, with 81.7% of its flights arriving on time.

"Delta Air Lines stood out this year when you consider the carrier's size, network, and passenger delay minutes, as well as the number of completed flights," the press release stated. "It's an outstanding effort and achievement during a difficult period.