These Are the Most Relaxed Cities in America Right Now

Some places naturally breed stress, others are the epitome of easy living. Lawn care company LawnStarter wanted to figure out which Americans follow a more peaceful way of life by determining the most—and least—relaxed cities in the US, and it analyzed an enormous amount of data to do so.

The cities were ranked based on 57 criteria broken up into seven categories: mental health, physical health, financial health, work environment, physical environment, social environment, and entertainment. The results—which can be viewed in full here—show some clear patterns, like how several of the most relaxed towns are in California and several of the least relaxed towns are inland.

The 10 Most Relaxed Cities

The 10 Most Stressed Cities

10. Honolulu, Hawaii9. Fullerton, California8. Fort Collins, Colorado7. Garden Grove, California6. Naperville, Illinois5. Seattle, Washington4. Bellevue, Washington3. San Francisco, California2. Arlington, Virginia1. Sunnyvale, California10. Augusta, Georgia9. St. Louis, Missouri8. Little Rock, Arkansas7. Cleveland, Ohio6. Chattanooga, Tennessee5. Clarksville, Tennessee4. Shreveport, Louisiana3. Detroit, Michigan2. Memphis, Tennessee1. Kansas City, Kansas