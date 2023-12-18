This Low-Cost Carrier Had Fewer Canceled Flights Than Any U.S. Airline This Year

Are you dreading running the upcoming seasonal travel gauntlet, one predicted to be possibly the busiest holiday travel season yet? Well, if you're on the naughty list because you still haven't booked your holiday flights, you might want to check out a newer airline that was just praised for their reliability (which is on par with a certain jolly fellow and his eight tiny reindeer).

Avelo Airlines, a low-cost carrier that launched in 2021 and serves 44 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico, has just been ranked number one in on-time performance and received the lowest rate of flight cancellations among all US airlines in 2023.

New data from Anuvu, a market research firm that tracks US airline operating data, showed that through November this year 83.3% of Avelo flights arrived within 15 minutes of their scheduled time to their destination, compared to the industry average on-time arrival rate of 77.3%. Avelo also had a flight cancellation rate this year of 0.1%, compared to the industry average of 1.4%, which is something major to consider when a canceled flight can really ruin the holidays (no one wants a repeat of the great 2022 Southwest holiday snafu).

Avelo announced that between December 14 and January 3, the height of winter holiday travel, it will fly more than 160,000 customers, which is a 43% increase for the airline compared to last year. "Heading into the holidays, we are proud Avelo continues to lead the industry in operational reliability," said Andrew Levy, the airline's CEO and chairman, in a statement. "Our dedicated crewmembers are ready to make this a smooth, seamless and memorable holiday," Levy said.

Avelo offers flights to underserved communities as well as popular destinations, and utilizes flying unserved routes and to smaller airports. You can fly Avelo to Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, and Orlando International Airport (MCO) among other notable hubs. You can check out their other destinations and book flights on their website.

Of course, because it is a smaller operation, Avelo doesn't serve quite as many markets as the major airlines. If you are looking for a major airline with a strong on-time record for 2023, Delta Air Lines has been leading the way in the latest on-time performance data from aviation analytics firm Cirium and also placed first among the major North American airlines last year. United Airlines and American Airlines also placed among the top three most punctual airlines last month.