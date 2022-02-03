These Are the Best Restaurants for Valentine's Day, According to OpenTable

While the definition of "romance" looks different to everyone (you say candlelit, I say fire hazard), we can all agree that February 14th can bring a lot of pressure, whether you're celebrating with a significant other or wining and dining yourself.

OpenTable decided to help you out this year by rounding up the top 100 most romantic restaurants in the US. The list spans 33 states and includes input from 12.4 million user reviews. The reservation booking service found that steakhouses were the biggest hub for V-day plans (37% of the top 100 restaurants were steakhouses), followed by Italian eateries, American restaurants, and seafood joints, respectively.

"Many things come together to create a romantic dining experience—world-class cuisine, attentive (but never intrusive) service, and a unique ambiance," OpenTable said in a blog post. "America's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022 showcases those spots that make it easy for diners to connect and create amazing memories."

While we'll save you the headache of listing out all 100 restaurants to read through, here are the highlights from each state included.

OpenTable's most romantic restaurants across the US:

