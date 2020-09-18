Google Reveals the Top-Searched Lyrics Right Now

In the Before Times, we learned what's hot in music by listening to sexually explicit pop songs on the way to our accounting jobs, or in other such Outside World instances of Top 20 happenstance. But music is clearly digested differently in 2020, now that human experience in general has become more domestic. It's a year of deep listening to "WAP" in our apartments alone, setting up janky YouTube karaoke with the two people in our social pod, and choreographing lyric-driven interpretive dances to post on TikTok.

Since lyrics have become increasingly significant this year, we started to get curious about which words social distancers sought most clarity on, and reached out to Google for a list of the most-searched lyrics this month. The results were not entirely surprising, but they suggest a few interesting sociological shifts.

1. "WAP"

2. "Heather"

3. "Mood Swings"

4. "Hallelujah"

5. "Watermelon Sugar"

6. "Dynamite"

7. "3 Musketeers"

8. "Rockstar"

9. "My Future"

10. "Satisfied"

Not to suggest I'm on TikTok for two hours every night before I go to bed or anything, but the first thing I noticed about this list is that almost every single one of these songs is being used for a major trend on the app, but less than half crack the Billboard top 10.

If you've never used TikTok, here's what I mean by "trend" -- the song "Mood Swings" by Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay, for example, is the current score to little videos where users act out the perspectives of two different characters. When the lyrics say "shorty a lil baddie / She my lil boo thing," they act out a nice, well-meaning character, and then, when the lyrics say "and shorty got the fatty" the user switches to an objectifying or otherwise nasty character. I'm sorry if I sound like a Communications 101 professor explaining Tinder hook-up culture.

OK, *cough* moving on... Kids, correct me if I'm wrong, but the "Hallelujah" we see here is Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," making it the oldest song on the list. Perhaps this is because "Hallelujah" is one of the only great karaoke songs that expresses the vibe of these trying times (aside from "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"). The rest of these songs are more recent. The oldest of the newest is "Watermelon Sugar," which surprised me a little bit considering most of the song is just "watermelon sugar... high!" but overall makes sense considering how much Ryan Seacrest plays it.

In conclusion, these songs make complete sense, and everyone should get on TikTok. I know what you're thinking: no. But if you ever want a shot at relating to anyone between the age of 12 and 18, or understanding the major Google trends of our times, you've gotta do your homework.