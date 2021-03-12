These Are the Most-Searched Pies in Every State, According to Google

The competition for "most absurd food holiday" is stiff. There are about 19 that involve pizza, dozens with tiny variations on desserts, and then there's Pi Day. It requires some nonsensical leaps, and we're making them. It lands on March 14, so the date (3.14) aligns with the first three digits of the never-ending mathematical constant, pi. Then, because it's Pi Day now through the magic of... something... the pun is made, and we get deals on pie. And if you can stand to call your pizza a pizza pie, there are pizza deals, as well. (Coincidentally, pi applies to both of these pies.) It's a plot that's harder to track than Mulholland Drive.

It's a roundabout way to turn a mathematical holiday into yet another pizza and dessert holiday. In honor of this winding road, Google has shared data about the most-searched pies in every state. It's a strange set of data. Still, you might see something relatable about your state in there, just as you might have in Google's data about every state's favorite pizza chain. Maybe your Spokane-based aunt makes a killer Grasshopper pie. Maybe your uncle in Montpelier's go-to is a Cheeseburger Pie. Maybe you just love pie and would be happy to see any kind of pie written over the top of your state.

You can check out all of the data Google pulled from Google Search in the map above or in the list below.