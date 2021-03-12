These Are the Most-Searched Pies in Every State, According to Google
BRB. Moving to Washington.
The competition for "most absurd food holiday" is stiff. There are about 19 that involve pizza, dozens with tiny variations on desserts, and then there's Pi Day. It requires some nonsensical leaps, and we're making them. It lands on March 14, so the date (3.14) aligns with the first three digits of the never-ending mathematical constant, pi. Then, because it's Pi Day now through the magic of... something... the pun is made, and we get deals on pie. And if you can stand to call your pizza a pizza pie, there are pizza deals, as well. (Coincidentally, pi applies to both of these pies.) It's a plot that's harder to track than Mulholland Drive.
It's a roundabout way to turn a mathematical holiday into yet another pizza and dessert holiday. In honor of this winding road, Google has shared data about the most-searched pies in every state. It's a strange set of data. Still, you might see something relatable about your state in there, just as you might have in Google's data about every state's favorite pizza chain. Maybe your Spokane-based aunt makes a killer Grasshopper pie. Maybe your uncle in Montpelier's go-to is a Cheeseburger Pie. Maybe you just love pie and would be happy to see any kind of pie written over the top of your state.
You can check out all of the data Google pulled from Google Search in the map above or in the list below.
Alabama - buttermilk pie
Alaska - apple pie
Arizona - lemon pie
Arkansas - possum pie
California - boysenberry pie
Colorado - grashopper pie
Connecticut - cheeseburger pie
Delaware - tomato pie
Florida - key lime pie
Georgia - sweet potato pie
Hawaii - custard pie
Idaho - peach pie
Illinois - French silk pie
Indiana - peanut butter pie
Iowa - peach pie
Kansas - apple pie
Kentucky - peanut butter pie
Louisiana - crawfish pie
Maine - apple pie
Maryland - crab pie
Massachusetts - cheeseburger pie
Michigan - cheeseburger pie
Minnesota - French silk pie
Mississippi - sweet potato pie
Missouri - French silk pie
Montana - huckleberry pie
Nebraska - sour cream raisin pie
Nevada - bean pie
New Hampshire - strawberry rhubarb pie
New Jersey - ricotta pie
New Mexico - apple pie
New York - coconut custard pie
North Carolina - sweet potato pie
North Dakota - sour cream raisin pie
Ohio - peanut butter pie
Oklahoma - custard pie
Oregon - strawberry rhubarb pie
Pennsylvania - peanut butter pie
Rhode Island - meat pie
South Carolina - sweet potato pie
South Dakota - sour cream raisin pie
Tennessee - buttermilk pie
Texas - buttermilk pie
Utah - meat pie
Vermont - cheeseburger pie
Virginia - coconut pie
Washington - grasshopper pie
Washington, DC - strawberry jello whipped cream pie
West Virginia - apple pie
Wisconsin - spaghetti pie
Wyoming - peanut butter pie
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.