News Google Just Revealed the Most Uniquely Searched Thanksgiving Sides in Every State Here's which sides people searched for most, all things being equal.

Sure, there are bound to be a lot of searches for "how to not ruin a turkey" this time of year, but every region has its side queries, too. We've already seen the most popular Thanksgiving sides in every state, and now Google Trends has produced another twist on the old Thanksgiving day conversation starter: the most uniquely searched Thanksgiving sides in every state. These are searches for sides beyond what you'd typically expect. Google's data shows which keywords were disproportionately searched for in each state separate from national trends. This means that each state's uniquely searched dish is something locals are Googling for way more than the rest of the country. Some expected sides managed to wiggle their way into the data, while other less expected dishes are also represented. The map is color-coded into five popular categories: casseroles, veggies, sweet potatoes, stuffing/dressing, and the catch-all "other."

Photo courtesy of Google Trends

People really like the classics, meaning some predictable dishes made the list. Alaska, Nevada, and Minnesota like green beans. Colorado, Idaho, and New Mexico like mashed potatoes. Montana, New Hampshire, and New York just like potatoes... not even a specific type. Other states set the table a little more creatively. Kentucky apparently goes wild for broccoli casserole, Virginia goes for rice, Iowa seems to be clinging to summer with fruit salad, Arizona tosses in some ham, Rhode Island appreciates a good deviled egg, and DC reinvents the wheel with a large number of searches for duck confit. Many states seem to pull from the same basic ingredient pool, but add their own subtle flair. Utah and Virginia both love yams, but one prefers them candied. Sweet potatoes, yams' aesthetic doppelgänger, are represented all over the map, but only sometimes do they come in the form of a casserole. Some states prefer baked mac 'n cheese, but West Virginia keeps it simple and seemingly prepared on the range. And Ohio apparently eschews cranberry sauce in favor of cranberry relish. Michigan and South Dakota want their corn in a casserole, Missouri wants cornbread in a casserole, Florida flat out wants cornbread, and several Southern states prefer cornbread dressing. And speaking of dressing, this map brings up the stuffing versus dressing divide: For whatever reason, Northern states prefer stuffing, while Southern states prefer dressing.

Here's the full breakdown for 2020: Alabama: Cornbread dressing

Alaska: Green beans

Arizona: Ham

Arkansas: Cranberry sauce

California: Gravy

Colorado: Mashed potatoes

Connecticut: Sweet potato

Delaware: Sausage stuffing

Washington, DC: Duck confit

Florida: Cornbread

Georgia: Sweet potato souffle

Hawaii: Sweet potato casserole

Idaho: Mashed potatoes

Illinois: Mashed potatoes

Indiana: Baked mac 'n cheese

Iowa: Fruit salad

Kansas: Sweet potato

Kentucky: Broccoli casserole

Louisiana: Cornbread dressing

Maine: Green bean casserole

Maryland: Sweet potato

Massachusetts: Cranberry sauce

Michigan: Corn casserole

Minnesota: Green beans

Mississippi: Cornbread dressing

Missouri: Cornbread casserole

Montana: Potatoes

Nebraska: Sweet potato

Nevada: Green beans

New Hampshire: Potatoes

New Jersey: Sweet potato

New Mexico: Mashed potatoes

New York: Potatoes

North Carolina: Rice

North Dakota: Baked mac 'n cheese

Ohio: Cranberry relish

Oklahoma: Sweet potato

Oregon: Mashed potatoes

Pennsylvania: Sausage stuffing

Rhode Island: Deviled eggs

South Carolina: Cornbread dressing

South Dakota: Corn casserole

Tennessee: Sweet potato casserole

Texas: Cornbread dressing

Utah: Yams

Vermont: Green bean casserole

Virginia: Candied yams

Washington: Cranberry sauce

West Virginia: Mac 'n cheese

Wisconsin: Sweet potato

Wyoming: Classic stuffing