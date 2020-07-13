Here Are the Most (and Least) Stressed Cities in America Right Now

While I planned my move to New York City I imagined the greatest threat to my livelihood would be overpriced groceries, not grocery shopping in a pandemic's global epicenter. But alas, here we New Yorkers are, sanitizing our $100 apples with a Lysol wipe, wondering if the rest of America is as stressed out as we are.

Well, it turns out, 24 cities in America are more stressed out than NYC right now? In fact, based on the finance website WalletHub's recent report on the most stressed cities in America, my overpriced COVID-19 cesspool falls at No. 26. The website compared more than 180 cities across 42 key metrics, including each city's divorce rates, weekly hours of work, and vulnerability to COVID-19, to find out how we're all doing. The results? Well, someone should really check on Ohio.

The most stressed cities in America:

1. Cleveland, Ohio

2. Detroit, Michigan

3. Birmingham, Alabama

4. Gulfport, Mississippi

5. Newark, New Jersey

6. Baltimore, Maryland

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

8. St. Louis, Missouri

9. Mobile, Alabama

10. Jackson, Mississippi

11. Montgomery, Alabama

12. Akron, Ohio

13. Toledo, Ohio

14. Charleston, West Virginia

15. Houston, Texas