The Best Cities to Visit for a Sustainable Vacation Ranked in New Study

If you've ever asked someone why they are still making purchases from Shein, you've likely heard the phrase "There's no ethical consumption under capitalism." And yeah, it has become very difficult to do things without contributing to the harm of others. But that doesn't mean it is impossible—this goes for buying clothes and just about everything else. If you've been hoping to reduce your environmental impact and travel more sustainably, there are plenty of ways to do so. Starting with choosing a location where making sustainable choices feels easier.

Kayak's new City Index for Mindful Travelers has offered a ranking of 167 cities around the world and North America that are great destinations for sustainable travel.

The new guide arrived at its ranking by considering 28 different factors contributing to a more sustainable travel experience across four categories. Those categories included getting to the destination, getting around the destination, the sustainability of the stay itself, and what eco-friendly experiences are available in each destination.

Globally, two cities in the Netherlands came in at the top spots. Rotterdam was ranked number one, and Amsterdam was ranked number two. The top 10 cities for sustainability-minded travelers can be seen here:

1. Rotterdam, Netherlands

2. Amsterdam

3. Graz, Austria

4. Trondheim, Norway

5. Munich

6. Helsinki, Finland

7. Stockholm, Sweden

8. Zurich, Switzerland

9. Gothenburg, Sweden

10. Vienna

In North America, the following cities were ranked as the most sustainable cities for travelers:

1. Vancouver, BC

2. San Francisco

3. Boston

4. Washington, DC

5. New York City

6. Seattle

7. Halifax, Nova Scotia

8. Montreal

9. Ottawa

10. Baltimore

You can explore the entire city guide on Kayak.com.