The Most TikTok-Famous Restaurants in America, Ranked

All travelers know that a huge part of the travel experience is definitely tied to dining. Whether it is to taste the local specialties or to explore new restaurants, dining out when on vacation is a true highlight for many travelers.

Sometimes, though, you need locals to point you in the right direction—and they can be digital locals, too! Recently, TikTok has become one of the most popular search engines to find out your next dining destination, and travelers across the country are using it to get a sense of the restaurant and bar scene before they travel to their spot.

Some places in the US are far more popular than others, and you’ll probably want to keep them in mind for your next trip. Lucky for you, Betway, an online gambling company, just released data from a study on the most TikTok-famous restaurants in the US. To come up with the results, it took into consideration the 160 most popular restaurants in the US and looked at the number of views for each restaurant-related hashtag.

Catch in Los Angeles won the gold medal, with its hashtag reaching almost 35 million views on TikTok. On top of flaunting a very cool vibe, the restaurant is also known to be a celebrity hotspot, and its seafood dishes are very popular among diners.

NYC’s Katz’s Delicatessen was the official runner-up in the study. With almost 11 million views, it is the second most popular US restaurant on TikTok, and it is known for being a legendary establishment in the city, attracting locals and tourists alike with its pastrami sandwich since 1888.

Third on the list was The Marine Room. Located in California’s La Jolla, it features more than 4 million views, and it is famous for its gorgeous waterfront setting, which makes for an excellent spot to catch iconic Californian sunsets.

Take a look at the top 10 most popular TikTok restaurants in the US below:

1. Catch, Los Angeles

2. Katz's Delicatessen, NYC

3. The Marine Room, La Jolla, California

4. Perch, Los Angeles

5. Oiji Mi, NYC

6. Nobu Malibu, Malibu, California

7. Flagstaff House, Boulder, Colorado

8. Louie's Backyard, Key West, Florida

9. Pietro Nolita, NYC

10. Commander's Palace, New Orleans, Louisiana