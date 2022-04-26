Here's How to Get Your Mom a $10,000 Vacation for Mother's Day

Here are some more details on this luxurious giveaway. AvantStay is offering a $6,500 credit for a decked-out vacation home in Scottsdale, Arizona , a $2,000 concierge credit, a $1,000 transportation credit, and a $500 credit for in-home massages. The concierge credit can be used on services like dinners from local chefs, excursions, and keeping the fridge stocked. The package will be given to one amazing mom and guests she invites to come with her.

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and if you haven't bought your mom a good present yet, here's an opportunity to give her the best gift ever. AvantStay is offering a $10,000 vacation prize to one lucky mom or mother figure.

To enter for a chance to win, AvantStay is asking for entrants to post a nostalgic, funny, or heartfelt photo or video of their mother or mother figure to Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, or YouTube. Obviously, the post will need to include some details on why your mom should win the getaway—the more detailed and sincere, the better. To make sure the entry counts, use the hashtag #MomsDayByAvantStay.

The contest will close on May 5, 2022 at 11:59 pm, and the winner will be notified via email and then announced on AvantStay's Instagram account. Applicants must be 21 or older, and multiple people can nominate the same mom or mother figure. For the full details on this vacation giveaway, head to AvantStay's website.

Even if you don’t win the giveaway, you'll still have a touching social media post in tribute to your mom. She's likely to love that too. But, just in case, you should still buy her a gift.