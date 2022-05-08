Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Mother's Day

Photo courtesy of Hooters

It's the time of year when the entire country comes together and celebrates Danzig's "Mother." A strange holiday, but that's what Mother's Day is all about. Since that is unquestionably true, we'll move on to the next thing, which is that there are a whole lot of food deals in the world today. Yes, restaurants all over the country also want to celebrate "Mother" for some reason. You're going to find deals at places like Hooters, TCBY, Wendy's, Wayback Burgers, and many other places. Here are some of the best deals you'll find on Mother's Day.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Free Food on Mother's Day Hooters

The deal: Moms get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.

When: May 8 TCBY

The deal: Moms get a free 6-ounce cup of frozen yogurt for Mother's Day. If six ounces isn't enough, you can get more and the first six ounces will be on the house.

When: May 8 Wayback Burgers

The deal: Get a free regular order of Bacon Cheese Fries with the purchase of a burger or sandwich.

When: May 8-14 Wendy's

The deal: For National Foster Care Month, grab a free beverage in any size through the Wendy's app with an order. Each time this is done, Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will donate to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption up to $500,000. It refreshes daily, so you can grab a free drink every day in May.

When: Through May 31 Auntie Anne’s

The deal: Get BOGO pretzel anything if you’re Pretzel Perks member.

When: Through May 8 Marble Slab Creamery

The deal: Slab Happy Rewards members get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on regular ice creams for Mother's Day.

When: May 8 PDQ

The deal: Moms get a free meal with the purchase of any kids or adult meal when you use the code "mom." The freebie can be a three-piece tender, eight-piece nugget, or any salad or sandwich.

When: May 8 KFC

The deal: Get a free KFC Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of at least $12 through the KFC mobile app.

When: Through June 5

Photo courtesy of KFC

Food Deals on Mother's Day Wendy's

The deal: Use the Wendy's app to get buy-one-get-one-for-$1 Premium Burgers or chicken sandwiches.

When: Through May 31 Pizza Hut

The deal: Get a Tastemaker with three toppings for $10 right now.

When: Through June 12 Marco's Pizza

The deal: Take 25% off your first order after you download the Marco's Pizza app.

When: Ongoing Hungry Howie's

The deal: Get Howie Bread for a dollar with any online carryout order that hits the $15 minimum. Use the code "CINCO."

When: Through May 8 Wendy's

The deal: Use the app to get a free small order of fries with any Biggie Bag purchase.

When: Through May 8 Denny's

The deal: The Endless Breakfast promo is around for a couple of months with a plate that includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns for $7.

When: Through June 21 7-Eleven

The deal: 7Rewards members can grab three of the shop's new Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and a coffee for $4.

When: Through May 24 7-Eleven, Speedway, & Stripes

the deal: Use 7Rewards of Speedy Rewards to get a whole pizza for $5. You can also do it through the 7NOW delivery app.

When: Through May 8 Velvet Taco

The deal: The Weekly Taco Feature at the restaurant that sounds like a movie starring Ewan McGregor is the Steak Milanese, and you can grab one for $5.95.

When: Through May 10 Kolache Factory

The deal: It's a BOGO muffin day.

When: May 8 Más Veggies Vegan Taqueria

The deal: The ghost kitchen offers free chips and salsa on any order of at least $10 when you order for pick-up. Though, that's not valid when ordering through third-party delivery services.

When: Ongoing

Gift Card Deals Available on Mother's Day Red Lobster

The deal: Spend $50 on a Red Lobster gift card to get a coupon for $10 off an order of at least $30.

When: Through June 26 Fleming's Steakhouse

The deal: Spend $100 on a gift card, and Fleming's will pass along a bonus card worth $20.

When: Through June 19 IHOP

The deal: Drop at least $25 on gift cards, and you'll get a bonus card worth $5.

When: Through July 17 Cheesecake Factory

The deal: Spend $50 on a gift card to get a $10 bonus card that can be redeemed from May 9 to June 9.

When: Purchase through May 8 Grand Lux Cafe

The deal: Spend $50 on a gift card to get a $10 bonus card that can be redeemed from May 9 to June 9.

When: Purchase through May 8 BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse

The deal: Spend $50 on an egift card for Mother's Day and get a $10 bonus card for free. Bonus cards can be redeemed from May 9 to June 19.

When: Through May 8 Miller's Ale House

The deal: Get a free $10 gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. The bonus cards are valid from July 1 to August 31.

When: Through June 26

Local Food Deals on Mother's Day Azul Mariscos – Chicago, Illinois

The deal: Grab a special version of the restaurant’s signature Patron Margarita Tower for $80.

When: Through May 8