Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Mother's Day

Sunday, May 12, is Mother's Day. And even if your mother is Cersei Lannister, you can probably find a good reason to celebrate the occasion (that may mean you choose to celebrate a grandparent, guardian, friend, or yourself instead). It's a good day to make sure someone who has taken large swaths of their life to care for others gets their due.
Like basically every holiday, popular chains all across the country are more than willing to offer their appreciation so you come to their restaurant, which can work in your favor. Loads of restaurants are offering free and cheap food and drinks for Mother's Day. You'll find offers from Dairy Queen, Sizzler, TCBY, Wienerschnitzel, and many other national chains and local restaurants.
To help you sift through all the noise, here's our running list of the best food deals you'll find on Mother's Day.
Free Food for Mother's Day
Wienerschnitzel
The deal: Give mom what she always wanted this Mother's Day: a free Chili Dog Meal. That includes a chili dog, small fries, and a small order of fries. Moms just have to bring their kids, a photo of their kids, or tell the cashier a funny story about their kids.
When: May 12
TCBY
The deal: Any mom who stops by will get their first six ounces of frozen yogurt for free.
When: May 12
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Buy a large specialty pizza with the code "641916" and you'll get set up with a free Cinnamon Dessert Pizza.
When: May 12
Tim Hortons
The deal: Moms can get a free "Mom-sized" iced coffee. That's a 52-ounce glass that basically fills an entire Hortons pot.
When: May 12
Hurricane Grill & Wings
The deal: Buy an entrée and two drinks to get a free entrée for your mom.
When: May 12
Jersey Mike's
The deal: Get free chips and a drink with any order.
When: Through May 12
Jack in the Box
The deal: For National Have a Coke Day (we're as surprised as you are), you can get a free Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger with the purchase of a large Coke. You have to sign up for the e-club, though.
When: May 8-12
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: All Ike's locations are offering a BOGO deal on any sandwich you find on the menu. Dig in.
When: May 12
Beef 'O' Brady's
The deal: Moms can eat for free with the purchase of another meal up to $10.
When: May 12
Kolache Factory
The deal: Buy a muffin, get one for free. The deal is only valid in-store and you'll have to print out a coupon from the shop's social media.
When: Through May 19
Food Deals for Mother's Day
Sizzler
The deal: You'll get a $5 coupon valid from May 13-31 if you spend $25 at Sizzler over Mother's Day weekend.
When: Dine May 9-13
Taco Cabana
The deal: All of the chain's Texas restaurants will offer $2 off any shareable, including Kickin' Grande Nachos and the new Buffalo Sampler.
When: May 10-12
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Order your Mother's Day meal through DoorDash, and they'll waive the delivery fees. You can also get a free kids meal thrown in with the code "THANKSMOM."
When: Through May 12
SAJJ Mediterranean
The deal: Buy an entrée and get one half-off. It applies to a signature sajj wrap, pita sandwich, turmeric rice, or freekeh bowl.
When: May 6-12
Kung Fu Tea
The deal: Download the Kung Fu Tea app and find a buy-two-get-one-free promo.
When: May 12
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: The subscription coffee club has special packages put together for Mother's Day that could get you as much as $50 off an order.
When: through May 12
Dairy Queen
The deal: Take $2 off any mobile app purchase of at least $10.
When: May 6-12
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Pick up a Super Special Pizza (sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers) for $6.99 with the code "MOM."
When: May 12
Daphne's
The deal: Buy an entrée and get the second one half-off.
When: May 12, 11am-8pm
Instacart
The deal: You can pick between free grocery delivery or a $5 coupon when you purchase at least $20 worth of Annie's products through Instacart.
When: Through May 26
Kreation Kafe
The deal: Buy an entrée of $20 or more and get a free O-Mega Bowl and Matchappreciated Latte.
When: May 12
Drink Specials for Mother's Day
Casa Ole
The deal: Get $1 strawberry margaritas at participating locations all weekend.
When: May 10-12
El Fenix
The deal: Mothers can pick up an 8oz margarita for a buck on Mother's Day.
When: May 12
Ibotta
The deal: Buy a mimosa anywhere you'd like, then upload a photo of the receipt to the Ibotta app. The app will give you $5 back into your Ibotta account. Just download the Ibotta app, click "Restaurants and Bars" and then click "Mimosas for Moms:" to redeem.
When: May 12
Home Run Inn
The deal: You can grab half-price bottles of wine all weekend for Mother's Day.
When: May 10-12
Nando's PERi-PERi Chicken
The deal: Every location will be serving up half-price sangrias. Happy Mother's Day, everyone.
When: May 12
Slater's 50/50
The deal: Honor mom with a $15 bottomless mimosa.
When: May 12, 11am-3pm
Bahama Breeze
The deal: It's a month-long Cinco de Mayo celebration that runs through Mother's Day. Get a $5 classic margarita or a $10 create-your-own premium tequila or rum flight.
When: Through May 31
Islands
The deal: Similarly, everyone is getting $2 off the House Rocks, Frozen, Strawberry, or Mangorita Margarita every day this month.
When: Through May 31
Applebee's
The deal: Every day in May, Applebee's is dishing out $1 margaritas.
When: Through 31
Local Food Deals for Mother's Day
BLACKBARN - New York, New York
The deal: Mothers and grandmothers are getting a free brunch that includes courses like Sweet Potato Pancakes with Spiced Whipped Cream.
When: May 12
Chloe's NYC - New York, New York
The deal: Every customer who comes by on Mother's Day will get a free Pop for mom with a purchase.
When: May 12
ninetwentyfive - Wayzata, Minnesota
The deal: The restaurant will offer a Mother's Day buffet from 10am-3pm and Moms can eat for free.
When: May 12
RPM Steak and RPM Italian - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: Bring in mom and she'll leave with "a special edible gift" and a $25 gift card for her next visit.
When: May 12
Stella Barra Pizzeria - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: The shop will have $5 bloody marys, bellinis, and mimoas, as well as a surprise free gift for moms.
When: May 12
Village Burger Bar - Allen, Dallas, and Plano, Texas
The deal: Moms get a free single mimosa when dining in on Mother's Day.
When: May 12
Other Food Deals Available on Mother's Day
Ono's Hawaiian BBQ
The deal: Buy $30 or more in gift cards to get a free bonus card worth $10. The bonus card will be valid June 18 to August 21.
When: Through June 17
Wendy's
The deal: For a limited time, Wendy's has dropped the price of a Frosty to just 50 cents.
When: For a limited time
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Buy a $50 gift card for dear ol' mum, and you'll get a free $10 gift card for yourself.
When: Through May 12
