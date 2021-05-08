News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Mother's Day Mother's Day is big deal at restaurants. There's a lot of good food to be had.

Restaurants pull out all the stops on Mother's Day. Just as you might be feeling extra generous on this familial holiday, restaurants are offering big perks for mothers and mother figures. The holiday is here. Mother's Day lands on May 9, and restaurants are offering a lot of free food and alluring deals in an effort to convince mom to bring their friends and family for some good food. You'll find deals from local restaurants and chains all over the country, like Krispy Kreme, Ike's Love & Sandwiches, Jamba, and a whole lot more. Here's our running list of the best food deals you'll find for Mother's Day this year. Oh, and if you're a mom who is also a teacher or a nurse, there are many offers to be had for Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week. as well.

Local Food Deals on Mother's Day Junior's Restaurant - Brooklyn, New York

The deal: You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.

When: Through May 31

Gift Card Deals Available on Mother's Day Chili's

The deal: Grab a $50 gift card -- hey, graduations, Mother's Day, and Father's Day -- and you'll get a free $10 bonus card.

When: April 22 - June 27

The deal: Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a $20 bonus card. The bonus card can be redeemed from June 21 to July 31

When: Through June 20 Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: Spend $50 on gift cards and get a $10 bonus card that can be redeemed from May 17 to July 18.

When: Through May 15 Grubhub

The deal: Make any $15 purchase and you'll get a $10 bonus gift card to spend later. A representative tells Thrillist that this deal will automatically apply through the run of the deal.

When: Through May 9 Red Lobster

The deal: Drop $50 on a Red Lobster gift card and you'll get a bonus coupon for $10 off a in-restaurant, To Go, or delivery order that hits a $30 minimum. That coupon can be used anytime in July or August.

When: Through June 30 Cracker Barrel

The deal: Purchase the All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket or Sunday Homestyle Chicken Family Meal Basket for Mother’s Day weekend to get a $10 bonus gift card that can be used anytime from May 8 to June 13.

When: May 7-9 Fogo de Chão

The deal: Moms who dine at Fogo on Mother's Day will get a bounce-back card for $25 off two Full Churrasco Experiences next time they stop in.

When: May 9-10 Fogo de Chão

The deal: Buy a $125 gift card to get a $25 bonus card for free.

When: Through June 20 Metro Diner

The deal: Spend $50 on gift cards to Metro Diner, and you'll get a $10 bonus card that can be used through June 30.

When: Through May 31 Miller's Ale House

The deal: Any mother that stops by Miller's on Mother's Day (and eats something) will get a coupon for $10 off a $30 tab that can be used from May 10 to June 30.

When: May 9 Subway

The deal: If you buy $25 in gift cards in-restaurant or online, you'll get a coupon for a free six-inch sub that can be redeemed from July 1 to August 30.

When: Through June 30 The Cheesecake Factory

The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and you'll be set up with a $10 bonus card that, unlike the head of broccoli in the back of your fridge, does not expire.

When: Through May 9 Grand Lux Cafe

The deal: Like the above deal from Cheesecake Factory, you can buy a $50 gift card and get a free $10 card in the process.

When: Through May 9

