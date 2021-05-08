Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Mother's Day
Mother's Day is big deal at restaurants. There's a lot of good food to be had.
Restaurants pull out all the stops on Mother's Day. Just as you might be feeling extra generous on this familial holiday, restaurants are offering big perks for mothers and mother figures.
The holiday is here. Mother's Day lands on May 9, and restaurants are offering a lot of free food and alluring deals in an effort to convince mom to bring their friends and family for some good food. You'll find deals from local restaurants and chains all over the country, like Krispy Kreme, Ike's Love & Sandwiches, Jamba, and a whole lot more.
Here's our running list of the best food deals you'll find for Mother's Day this year. Oh, and if you're a mom who is also a teacher or a nurse, there are many offers to be had for Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week. as well.
Free Food on Mother's DayTCBY
The deal: Moms can score the first six ounces of a frozen yogurt treat for free. Make sure you cover the tab for the rest of her dessert so that she doesn't have to pay.
When: May 9
Wienerschnitzel
The deal: All moms have to do is show proof of "mom-bership"—kids, cute photos, or just saying "#momlife"—and this fast food chain will treat them to a whole Chili Dog Mea, which includes an Original Chili Dog, a small fries, and a small soda.
When: May 9
Hooters
The deal: Buy any ten wings, and you'll get ten free boneless wings.
When: May 9
White Castle
The deal: If you can prove you're vaccinated against COVID-19, you can grab a free cake on a stick at White Castle. Yes, they do make those, and you can get them in Gooey Buttercake, Fudge Dipped Brownie, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake, and Birthday Cake.
When: Through May 31
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on lattes and Ice Blended drinks size regular or larger.
When: May 7-9, 2 pm - close
Krispy Kreme
The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.
When: Through December 31
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: For Mother's Day, you can take advantage of buy-one-get-one-free sandwiches.
When: May 9
Jamba
The deal: Get free delivery on an order placed on the Jamba site or app. Plus, you can get a free breakfast item if you hit the $18 minimum.
When: May 8-9
Greene Turtle
The deal: Moms get a free dessert with the purchase of an entrée at participating locations.
When: May 9
PDQ
The deal: Get a free small classic shake with any purchase for mom.
When: May 9
Food Deals on Mother's DayKrispy Kreme
The deal: You buy a dozen glazed donuts, you'll get a second dozen for a dollar.
When: Saturdays and Sunday through May 23
Shipt
The deal: Trim $50 off a gifted annual Shipt membership, which usually runs you $99.
When: Through May 9
Super Coffee
The deal: Order a Super Coffee bundle off their website, and you'll get 15% off with free expedited shipping when you use the code "MOM21."
When: Through May 9
Casey's
The deal: Get an eight-piece order of Casey's new cheesy breadsticks for $3.99.
When: Through May 31
Talia di Napoli
The deal: Order flash-frozen pizzas to your doorstep. These Neapolitan Pizzas are shipped from Naples and are pretty damn good. Take 10% off your order with the code "TALIA10OFF."
When: Through May 30
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: The burrito chain's new "Kids Eat Free" program offers a free meal to kids 12 and under every Sunday. No purchase is required.
When: Ongoing
Crook & Marker
The deal: Buy any eight-pack of Crook & Marker and you can grab a free eight-pack of its new canned Lime Margaritas. That's available anywhere the brand is sold.
When: Through May 31
Wendys
The deal: Buy a Premium Hamburger and get another one for a buck inside the Wendy's app.
When: Through May 23
Wendy's
The deal: Buy a Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and you can get a second one for just a buck through the mobile app.
When: Through May 23
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Take $5 off any cake purchase of at least $30.
When: Through May 15
Verve Coffee
The deal: Order a gift subscription to Verve Coffee and you'll get a free Verve Kinto diner mug with the first delivery.
When: May 9
Martha Stewart Wine Co.
The deal: The code "4MOM30" will get you 30% off your entire wine order. Stock up!
When: Through May 9
Wine Insiders
The deal: Drop in the code "4MOM35" to get 35% off your wine restock order.
When: Through May 9
WaBa Grill
The deal: You can get a free half of an avocado with any order all month when you buy an entrée.
When: Through May 31
Romano's Macaroni Grill
The deal: The code "TREATMOM" will get you 25% off any e-gift card.
When: Through May 9
Kolache Factory
The deal: Buy a muffin, get one for free on Mother's Day. (Unless you're at the St. Louis location. No free muffins will be found there.) Grab a coupon for this deal on Kolache's social media.
When: May 9
Pollo Campero
The deal: Take $10 off a $50 order when you use the code "MAMA." (So, you know, you can keep the Mother's Day celebration going on Monday.)
When: May 10
Local Food Deals on Mother's DayJunior's Restaurant - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.
When: Through May 31
Gift Card Deals Available on Mother's DayChili's
The deal: Grab a $50 gift card -- hey, graduations, Mother's Day, and Father's Day -- and you'll get a free $10 bonus card.
When: April 22 - June 27
First Watch
The deal: Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a $20 bonus card. The bonus card can be redeemed from June 21 to July 31
When: Through June 20
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Spend $50 on gift cards and get a $10 bonus card that can be redeemed from May 17 to July 18.
When: Through May 15
Grubhub
The deal: Make any $15 purchase and you'll get a $10 bonus gift card to spend later. A representative tells Thrillist that this deal will automatically apply through the run of the deal.
When: Through May 9
Red Lobster
The deal: Drop $50 on a Red Lobster gift card and you'll get a bonus coupon for $10 off a in-restaurant, To Go, or delivery order that hits a $30 minimum. That coupon can be used anytime in July or August.
When: Through June 30
Cracker Barrel
The deal: Purchase the All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket or Sunday Homestyle Chicken Family Meal Basket for Mother’s Day weekend to get a $10 bonus gift card that can be used anytime from May 8 to June 13.
When: May 7-9
Fogo de Chão
The deal: Moms who dine at Fogo on Mother's Day will get a bounce-back card for $25 off two Full Churrasco Experiences next time they stop in.
When: May 9-10
Fogo de Chão
The deal: Buy a $125 gift card to get a $25 bonus card for free.
When: Through June 20
Metro Diner
The deal: Spend $50 on gift cards to Metro Diner, and you'll get a $10 bonus card that can be used through June 30.
When: Through May 31
Miller's Ale House
The deal: Any mother that stops by Miller's on Mother's Day (and eats something) will get a coupon for $10 off a $30 tab that can be used from May 10 to June 30.
When: May 9
Subway
The deal: If you buy $25 in gift cards in-restaurant or online, you'll get a coupon for a free six-inch sub that can be redeemed from July 1 to August 30.
When: Through June 30
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and you'll be set up with a $10 bonus card that, unlike the head of broccoli in the back of your fridge, does not expire.
When: Through May 9
Grand Lux Cafe
The deal: Like the above deal from Cheesecake Factory, you can buy a $50 gift card and get a free $10 card in the process.
When: Through May 9
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.