Kimmel Had Celebrities Share Weird Texts From Their Mothers & It's Extremely Relatable

Mother's Day is a time to appreciate your mom and all she's done for you. It's also a time to highlight all the weird things she does because that can be done in a loving way. It's the reason Jimmy Fallon does his annual collection of "Mom Quotes." And it's the reason Jimmy Kimmel has brought together a handful of celebrities like Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Anna Faris, and Patton Oswalt to share strange and hilarious texts they're received from their moms.
These texts are extremely relatable, with the possible exception of being asked to buy your mom a $100,000 car and maybe Anderson's mom wanting him to set up a hotel in Vegas for her.
There's something comforting about knowing it's not just your mom who abuses emojis or refuses to be impressed by anything you've done. "Hey son, Our new friends are LOVING Arrested Development. We still don't get it," reads a text Tony Hale received. (Hale plays Buster Bluth on Arrested Development.)
Watch all the mom-ish texts above with your mom.
