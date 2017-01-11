These Fearless Folks Jump Into a Canyon Off a Slackline Like It's No Big Deal

While the relatively short distance may seem tepid compared to diving from, say, 12,000 feet, it's still an intense fall. Lower heights pose many of their own dangers for BASE jumpers. (It also reveals just how insane the exploits of recently arrested jumper 8Booth are.)

Watch the thrill-seeking slackliners fling themselves from the Mothership Spacenet above. (For the curious, Lewis, the net's creator, is the first one to jump.) Then spend the rest of your day wondering how the divers managed to get themselves out of the canyon and back up to the cliff's edge.

