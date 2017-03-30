Watch a Motorcyclist Fly Off a Cliff and Cheat Death

Some days, you're enjoying a nice, sunny motorcycle ride in a sloping canyon, and some days you're careening off the side of it at an uncomfortably high speed. Miraculously, the rider in this video survived after launching his bike off the guardrail. He walked away with just a fractured shoulder in what might be one of the luckiest accidents ever caught on camera.
David Park, his friend and fellow motorcyclist was cruising along behind his friend Willie as they and their friends were navigating a series of tight turns. At the start of the video, filmed from Park's helmet cam, we can see Willie's bike, blurry in the distance, jump the guardrail along one of the turns after narrowly avoiding an oncoming SUV. Park, filming from behind, reacts as any sane person would -- by yelling "Oh, fuck! Holy shit! Oh, shit. Oh my fuck....Holy shit."
Park then runs over and starts to scream Willie's name and telling his friend to call 911. After yelling to Willie and confirming that he's still alive, Park rushes down the side to join him and tell him not to move anything. As Willie explains it on the video, "My back tire like slipped, and it made me slide forward and then I couldn't control the bike."
They were able to get Willie an airlift to a nearby hospital. Here's how Park broke down the events:
“One of the craziest things I’ve ever seen. Also the rider is one of the luckiest guy in the world to be able to walk away from this with just a fractured shoulder. I’m not sure exactly how he lost control of the bike but the bike got stuck in the tree. Bike still runs after being caught by the tree. Not everyone gets as lucky as this. This should be a reminder to all of the dangers of riding in the canyons. If you have the need for speed, ride within your comfortable limits and always ride with a friend.”
No kidding.
h/t The Drive
