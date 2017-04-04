A Funny Thing Happened When This Motorcycle Hit a Flying Mattress

For better or worse, one more motorcyclist can check "crash into a flying mattress and live" off his bucket list. That's the terror Australian biker Aaron Wood experienced on a ride through Clem 7 tunnel in Brisbane, Australia last week -- when he was caught on CCTV video as an unsecured piece of bedding flipped off the back of a truck and struck his motorcycle.
Without room to avoid it, Wood hit the mattress at about 50 mph and he probably would have gotten seriously injured or worse if the cushioned mattress hadn't slowed him down.
"The mattress went under the bike and flipped me up onto my front wheel for about 50m," the rider told the Queensland Times.
The driver behind him then slowed down, so he was luckily not rear-ended while dealing with a mattress underneath his wheels. Still, it looks and sounds like a harrowing experience.
"I was just very lucky to come out unscathed -- apart from some cuts to my hands," he said.
Local police told the Queensland Times that carrying an unsecured load that falls off your vehicle is a ticketable offense in that jurisdiction. If that load should cause serious injury or a fatal accident, the penalties become far more severe. In this case the driver was fined $275 and Wood is also trying to get him to pay for the damage done to his motorbike.
"The police are amazed that I am alive," Wood said.
Motorcycle crashes happen all the time, of course. Wood's just lucky it was a mattress that happened to fall a certain way this time. Word to the wise, riders: always maintain a healthy suspicion of large loads and never ride too close.
h/t Queensland Times
