An Oregon Mountain Was Just Renamed After a Late Indigenous Chief

A mountain in Oregon was officially renamed after what seems like one too many years of laissez-faire. The peak, which was once known as Swastika Mountain, will be referred to as Mount Halo going forward, as it was unanimously voted last month by the US Board on Geographic Names, part of the United States Geological Survey, CNN reports.

The new name is a nod to Chief Halito, an indigenous chief leader of the Yoncalla Kalapuya tribe who lived in the 19th century. The village itself was located not too far from the mountain, specifically around 20 miles west of it.

To address the elephant in the room, the change most certainly has to do with the former name's troubled socio-political ties.

"The name Swastika used to stand for something else, but since it was co-opted by the Nazis for the last, almost century, it has stood for an evil philosophy," Boyle Family's executive director of the Oregon Historical Society Kerry Tymchuk told CNN, adding that renaming the peak after Chief Halito was "the right thing to do."

Despite its dark historical associations, the mountain's name reportedly came from the town of Swastika (which doesn't exist anymore), and the town itself got it from what originally was employed as the Sanskrit symbol that stands for "good luck."

Visiting the mountain, which stands at 4,177 feet of height, is possible too, as it is part of the gorgeous Umpqua National Forest, which is located in southern Oregon's Cascade Range. There, you can surround yourself in greenery and breathe in fresh mountain air, and the forest is suitable for camping (there are 40 different campgrounds) and it also flaunts over 500 miles of hiking trails, including 30 miles of the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail. For more information, you can visit the official website.