Mountain Dew Just Created Its Own Hot Sauce with NBA Star Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers center has quite the spice tolerance.
More often than not, my food—be it nachos, tacos, quesadillas, whatever —is just a vessel for hot sauce. I'll douse just about anything in an entire bottle of the stuff. A sentiment that, apparently, I share with NBA super stud Joel Embiid . The 76ers star center is teaming up with Mountain Dew for the brand's first-ever hot sauce.
Embiid—a self-proclaimed spicy food aficionado who's said to have sampled hot sauce measuring 2,000,000+ on the Scoville scale—and Houston-based hot sauce purveyor iBurn have created an all-new recipe with fan-selected habanero peppers. The bottle, which includes actual soda, isn't available for purchase. You'll have to hit up social media to score on of the 500 available.
"I’m always looking for that extra kick of spice when I put hot sauce on my food, and no one knows how to bring the heat better than my friends at MTN DEW," Embiid is quoted as saying in a statement. "We sampled so many different flavors, spices and peppers while making the sauce. It was crazy! And the best part was that we got to bring DEW fans along for the ride. I think people will agree that there is no other hot sauce like this."
It’s time for the 🔥 🔥 🔥 Meet the first-ever #MTNDEWHotSauce, created by @iBurn under the watchful eye of @JoelEmbiid. Want DEW over everything? This has the distinct citrus flavor that DEW fans know and love, but spicier 🌶️. Tell us, what would you put it on?? pic.twitter.com/cplqptg8ZD— Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) October 30, 2020
To get your hands (and tastebuds) on a bottle, you'll wanna head over to Mountain Dew's Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook accounts. Fans can comment with what they'll add the hot sauce to for a chance to win one of the bottles.
The company first teased the spicy—with a hint of sweet—concoction back in September, asking fans to vote on the pepper they wanted front and center in the recipe. Habanero claimed the title, beating out peri-peri, fatalii, and datil. And while Mountain Dew has not revealed where it falls on that same Scoville scale, considering Joel's tolerance, you should plan to keep a glass of milk in arm's reach should score a sample.
