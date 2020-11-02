Mountain Dew Just Created Its Own Hot Sauce with NBA Star Joel Embiid

More often than not, my food—be it nachos, tacos, quesadillas, whatever —is just a vessel for hot sauce. I'll douse just about anything in an entire bottle of the stuff. A sentiment that, apparently, I share with NBA super stud Joel Embiid . The 76ers star center is teaming up with Mountain Dew for the brand's first-ever hot sauce.

Embiid—a self-proclaimed spicy food aficionado who's said to have sampled hot sauce measuring 2,000,000+ on the Scoville scale—and Houston-based hot sauce purveyor iBurn have created an all-new recipe with fan-selected habanero peppers. The bottle, which includes actual soda, isn't available for purchase. You'll have to hit up social media to score on of the 500 available.



"I’m always looking for that extra kick of spice when I put hot sauce on my food, and no one knows how to bring the heat better than my friends at MTN DEW," Embiid is quoted as saying in a statement. "We sampled so many different flavors, spices and peppers while making the sauce. It was crazy! And the best part was that we got to bring DEW fans along for the ride. I think people will agree that there is no other hot sauce like this."