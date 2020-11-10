Mountain Dew Introduces Its Own Cookbook with Soda-Infused Recipes

Mountain Dew has been around the block . In fact, the soda maker is celebrating 80 years on the market. But instead of honoring the milestone with something, say, predictable like a new drink, the Pepsi Co. subsidiary is launching a cookbook full of Dew-infused recipes.

The project, which has been officially dubbed the Big Bold Book of MTN Dew Recipes, features a compilation of fan-made, fan-inspired, and fan-favorite culinary creations. The collection's got two-ingredient cupcakes, a Code Red Brisket, even Dew Brined Turkey and Stuffing for Thanksgiving.

"The relationship between MTN Dew and our fandom is the most exciting partnership, and we've continued to draw inspiration from these amazing people and to try to pay back the love they show us every single day," vice president of marketing Nicole Portwood said in a statement. "Our fans have been creating delicious, outrageous, and genuinely mind-blowing recipes with MTN DEW for years. In many ways, this is the long-overdue love letter to those beautiful edible creations and the people behind them. We're honored to share these recipes with the world in our first-ever curated cookbook!"