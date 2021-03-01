Mountain Dew’s 'Lost' Bob Ross Episode Gives Happy Little Trees a Twist

The artist and pop culture icon Bob Ross is as soothing as Mountain Dew’s cultivated image is frenetic, so combining the two might at first seem curious. Would those happy little trees be as sanguine in the Dew’s signature shades of neon? The soda brand’s presentation of a “lost episode” of Joy of Painting aims to answer in the affirmative.

"Bob Ross is a legend and a cultural icon, not just for those who grew up watching him live but with a new generation of people who have come to appreciate his creativity, his democratic approach to art, his focus on love of self and the natural world, and his ability to spread joy even amidst chaos,” Nicole Portwood, Mountain Dew’s VP of marketing said in a press release. “It's an absolute honor for Dew to make this 'lost episode' for all to enjoy and try their hand a creating a masterpiece with Mr. Ross' guidance.”

The episode, which was in fact recently produced in partnership with The Bob Ross Company, depicts Ross creating “happy little droplets” on a “Dew inspired scenic canvas,” according to the release.

Mountain Dew will also host an art kit giveaway via TikTok following the “lost” episode’s March 6 premiere on YouTube. A lucky few will nab a canvas, oil paints, brushes, and travel easel to recreate Ross’ work for themselves—with or without the happy little droplets.

